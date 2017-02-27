Centrica to install new gas turbine at King's Lynn power plant in UK

British utility company Centrica has announced that it will start work on the installation of a new gas turbine and major refurbishment at King’s Lynn power plant in Norfolk, UK.

The investment for the 370MW plant was confirmed in last December and it is part of the company’s plans to invest £180m in new flexible plants across the country.

When complete, the new gas turbine-powered plant will produce enough energy to meet the needs of 370,000 households, supplying power to almost all of the homes in the Norfolk region.

The plant is expected to create about 30 permanent jobs when it becomes operational by 2019. During the construction phase, it is expected to create 200 temporary local jobs.

The turbine for King’s Lynn power plant will be supplied and installed by Siemens. The German company will also replace the plant control system and perform major overhauls to other elements within the main power train.

Belgain engineering company, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingénierie (CMI) has been appointed to perform repowering of the boiler while TEi has been assigned to perform upgrades to the water steam cycle.

Centrica’s Distributed Energy & Power business Merchant Power director Mark Futyan said: “It’s great to be starting work on site after such a long period of uncertainty for the team here at King’s Lynn. Once again, this power station will be able to play its part in helping to keep the lights on for hundreds of thousands of local people – no mean feat but one we’re ready to deliver.”

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said: “This massive investment programme is phenomenally good news for King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

“Not only will it create a large number of jobs during the construction phase and refurbishment, but the installation of a new gas turbine and refurbishment of King’s Lynn power station will underpin 30 permanent and well paid jobs. It is also a very big vote of confidence in King’s Lynn.”

Image: Centrica to install new gas turbine at King’s Lynn power plant in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Centrica plc.