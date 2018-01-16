Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

CECO Environmental to provide energy technology for gas-fired turbine in US

Published 16 January 2018

CECO Environmental , a global provider of air quality and fluid handling technology, has been awarded a large contract to provide a CECO Peerless SCR Exhaust System for what will be the largest simple-cycle natural gas-fired turbine ever built in the US.

“Helping customers improve air quality is an important part of CECO’s mission and we are honored to have been chosen to provide CECO integrated technologies for this milestone project” said Dennis Sadlowski, CEO and President of CECO, “We are uniquely qualified to handle a project of this size and complexity because several of our technology brands are global leaders in SCR system technology for the power market, and our people are known for their deep expertise. They bring outstanding project management capability and will work together to streamline the engineering, design and construction of the entire SCR exhaust system.”

“We bring cumulative years of deep technical and product expertise with the CECO brands involved in this contract” said Tim Shippy, Vice President of Sales in CECO’s energy business, “Our integrated solutions, including the Peerless, Aarding and Effox brands, provide a superior solution to meet the stringent emissions and acoustic abatement needs, and made CECO the logical choice for the project. The size of the power plant presents unique challenges such as the need for custom engineering and scaling technologies to meet regulatory and environmental requirements. A big part of our mission is helping customers reduce emissions, and in this case, the SCR system will help reduce the NOx more than 90%.”

The contract includes custom engineering, analysis, design and modeling as well as sound acoustics, performance and construction of the exhaust system to meet the project specifications. The SCR exhaust system is a mission-critical equipment in a gas-fired power plant as it:

- Provides both emission and sound control to meet industry and environmental requirements

-  Reduces NOx and CO and VOC levels in the turbine exhaust gases that helps protect air quality

- Reduces sound levels with internal acoustic silencers

-  Provides efficient distribution to the atmosphere

CECO’s technical team will include SCR engineers, acoustical engineers, in-house CFD, advanced-level structural engineering as well as a strong operational capability. The contract also includes provisions for CECO Technical Field Advisors to be onsite during the six-month fabrication period and the one-month start-up and commissioning period. 



Source: Company Press Release

