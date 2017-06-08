Capgemini signs multi-year contract with Vattenfall to transform its finance and procurement operations across Europe

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, has announced a new five-year contract with Vattenfall, an integrated energy company that supplies a broad range of energy services throughout Europe, headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

The deal will see Capgemini implement an accelerated program to transform and then manage Vattenfall’s finance and procurement services in its key regions including the Nordics, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Operating against a back drop of increased competition, regulatory changes and environmental pressures, Vattenfall is a large and diverse organization that has completed a number of acquisitions over the years. It was therefore keen to rationalize and harmonize its complex finance and procurement environment to introduce agility and flexibility, and gain efficiencies: all essential to support its plans for business transformation. Through the use of its global delivery network, process automation and the application of its Global Enterprise Model (GEM) approach, Capgemini will help Vattenfall to optimize and implement industry best practice finance and procurement processes across Europe.

“We were looking for a provider who was capable of helping us to implement a program of accelerated service transformation,” said Stefan Dohler, Chief Financial Officer at Vattenfall. “Capgemini demonstrated a proven track record in supporting large and complex organizations through a period of great change, delivered with a flexible and collaborative approach.”

Aruna Jayanthi, Head of Business Services and member of the Group Executive Committee commented “We are delighted that Vattenfall has selected Capgemini to transform its finance and procurement services across Europe. Vattenfall is keen to embrace change and to stay competitive in its complex market, and we believe there is a strong cultural fit between the two teams that will deliver sustainable transformation in the years to come.”

Capgemini was awarded the new contract at the beginning of June 2017 after a highly competitive public tender process.

Source: Company Press Release