Fossil Fuel News

BWSC consortium secures contract to build 120MW Benin power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 05 January 2018

Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor (BWSC) in consortium with German manufacturer MAN Diesel and Turbo (MDT) has bagged an €125m contract to construct a 120MW oil and gas-fired power plant in Benin.

The Danish engineering and contracting company BWSC won the project in an international tender round. It signed the contract with Société Béninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE), the state-owned utility in the Western African country.

Located 15km from the city of Cotonou, the turnkey power plant project will see the construction of a new power station which will house seven MDT dual fuel engines and all related infrastructure.

The BWSC-MDT consortium is to deliver the project within 18 months from effective contract.

BWSC CEO Anders Heine Jensen said: “This order underlines BWSC’s strength as a leading EPC supplier and provider of the most efficient energy technology available in the market today.

“It marks the culmination of a close collaboration between the customer and BWSC and demonstrates our ability to work with governments and stakeholders from anywhere in the world based on our experience and competencies from the energy industry, our global presence, and the know-how of our 900 employees.”

According to BWSC, the dual fuel heavy fuel oil (HFO) and gas-fired power plant will be built at the 450MW Maria Gléta power plant site. The new power plant will meet the electricity consumption needs of around 300,000 households.

Islamic Development Bank of Saudi Arabia, the West African Development Bank and Banque d’investissement et de Développement in Togo are financing the power project.

For BWSC, the Benin power plant is the second contract it has bagged in recent times in Western Africa. In June 2017, the company had won a €90m contract to build a 90MW high-efficiency power plant in Kayes, Mali.

BWSC claims to have delivered over 180 power plants across 53 countries with a total capacity of over 3.5GW.

Image: Illustration of 120MW oil and gas-fired power plant in Benin. Photo: courtesy of Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S.

