Burns & McDonnell to build Entergy’s $210m gas-fired plant in Louisiana

Entergy New Orleans has selected Burns & McDonnell as engineer-procure-construct (EPC) project manager for its 128MW New Orleans Power Station to be built in Louisiana.

As per a notice given by Entergy, Burns & McDonnell will now proceed with its task, with design work already under progress.

Construction on the $210m new gas-fired plant in New Orleans is anticipated to begin later this year with an aim to commission and bring it to full operations by January 2020.

The New Orleans Power Station will comprise seven natural gas-fired reciprocating engines supplied by Finnish technology group Wärtsilä.

The Wärtsilä 50SG reciprocating engines to be used for the new power plant will have the ability to offer flexible, quick-start power that can be boosted up or down rapidly as per system demands.

Burns & McDonnell energy division president and general manager Rick Halil said: "Reciprocating engine technology has proven to be an excellent way to balance the intermittency of power output from renewable sources.

"We have designed and built a majority of the utility-scale reciprocating engine projects in the country as more and more utilities turn to reciprocating engines to balance their power needs with renewables."

The notice to Burns & McDonnell to move ahead with its work follows the construction approval received by Entergy earlier this month from the New Orleans City Council.

The New Orleans Power Station will be built on the same site that houses the defunct Michoud power plant, which was retired by Entergy owing to economic and operational considerations, after more than 50 years of operation.

According to Entergy, the power station will use minimal groundwater and also enable the inclusion of renewable resources.

Image: Illustration of the New Orleans Power Station. Photo: courtesy of Entergy Corporation.