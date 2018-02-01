Bloom Energy Server selected by Korea South-East Power for Bundang power plant

Bloom Energy announced the selection of its 8,350kW (8.35MW) Bloom Energy Server, an innovative and clean electricity generation system, by South Korea's Korea South-East Power Corporation.

The selection follows an open bid for the Bundang combined thermal power plant, in which Bloom Energy Japan jointly participated with SK Engineering & Construction.

The Bloom Energy Server is a breakthrough solid oxide fuel cell technology that generates clean electricity at over 60% efficiency during initial performance. Bloom Energy Servers have been installed in many locations that require uninterrupted power supply such as data centers, manufacturing operations, communications, and facilities with high energy loads, including refrigeration and critical services in the United States.

For the Bundang Power Plant project, the capacity of the Bloom Energy Server will be 8.350kW and all the produced electricity will be sold to households and enterprises by KOEN.

In South Korea, all power companies with more than 500MW of generation capacity are obligated to produce a certain percentage of electricity by renewable and new energy sources, including fuel cells, under the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) system. KOEN is installing Bloom Energy Servers to meet their RPS target.

The Bundang Power Plant project will be the very first installation case of industrial and commercial solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) in South Korea and the system will be utilizing natural gas from existing infrastructure.

