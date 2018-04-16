BHEL wins R&M contract for ESP package at Ramagundam power station in India

India-based Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has won a contract for the renovation and modernization (R&M) of electrostatic precipitators (ESP) at the Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Telangana, India.

Under the Rs1.37bn ($20.9m) contract, the company will carry out R&M of ESPs of three units, each with 200MW generation capacity, at Ramagundam power plant, for India's energy conglomerate NTPC. The contract is for the Stage-I (3x200MW) of the power plant.

BHEL, a power generation equipment manufacturer, said that the renovation and modernization of the ESPs, which have been in operation for more than 25 years, will facilitate the operation of these units for many more years.

Additionally, the contract work will enable the three units to meet the revised emission regulations for suspended particulate matter (SPM), as notified by the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF & CC) in December 2015.

Pursuant to the contract, the company will be responsible for design, engineering, manufacture, supply, dismantling, erection, testing and commissioning of the ESPs which would reduce the SPM emission within the stipulated levels.

BHEL’s units located at Ranipet and Bhopal will supply major equipment for the project while execution of the contract on site will be undertaken by the company’s Ranipet unit.

The firm said it is currently executing similar R&M projects on turnkey basis for NTPC and state utilities including Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL), among others.

Recently, BHEL has commissioned the third 110MW hydro generating unit, marking the completion of the 330MW Kishanganga hydro-electric project in Jammu & Kashmir, India.

BHEL is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for sectors including power, transmission, industry, transportation (railways), renewable energy, oil & gas, water and defense.