Fossil Fuel News

BHEL wins $1.8bn order for Patratu thermal power plant expansion

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 March 2018

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a Rs117bn ($1.8bn) order to set up three units of 800MW each for the Patratu thermal power plant expansion project in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

The order for the first phase of the expansion project was secured in an international competitive bidding (ICB) from Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (PVUNL) through an international competitive bidding (ICB) process.

PVUNL is a joint venture between NTPC, which holds 74% and the Jharkhand government-owned Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam, which holds the remaining 26%.

The expansion project at the Patratu coal-based power plant will see the installation of five new supercritical thermal units, each of 800MW at Patratu in Ramgarh district.

BHEL will execute the phase 1 of the project on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The state-owned power equipment manufacturer said that the Patratu coal power plant expansion will result in lower consumption of fuel by deploying high efficiency equipment, which would run at higher operating parameters.

Further, the commissioning of the new supercritical thermal units will also see the phasing out of the old fleet of existing sub-critical units at the Patratu thermal power plant.

This will facilitate a huge leap in the efficiency of the power plant, said BHEL.

The existing Patrata thermal power station has an installed capacity of 840MW.

BHEL, in a statement, said: “The project will further limit emissions by utilizing state-of-the-art Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems to capture pollutants like SOx and NOx.

“Significantly, the project is the largest of its kind in the country to be based on Air Cooled Condenser technology, which will result in conserving a large amount of water.”

BHEL plans to manufacture the key equipment of the Patratu power plant expansion at its Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jhansi, Ranipet and Bhopal plants. Its Power Sector – Western Region division, on the other hand, will take care of construction and installation works at the site.

Image: BHEL will supply 3 x 800MW supercritical thermal units for the Patratu thermal power plant expansion. Photo: courtesy of alex_ugalek/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

