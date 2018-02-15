Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

BHEL to supply emission control equipment for 980MW power plant in India

Published 15 February 2018

BHEL has won an INR560crore ($87.58m) order to supply and install the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system for NTPC’s 2x490MW National Capital Power Station (NCPS) at Dadri in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The order has been secured by BHEL against stiff competition from Indian and multinational companies.

The Indian power sector has seen an uptick in the ordering of emission control equipment due to the revised and more stringent emission norms notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Dec. ’15.

The notification calls for installation of equipment to control various harmful emissions, both in existing as well as new thermal power projects.

Reaffirming its commitment towards a better environment, BHEL is fully geared up to tap the huge market potential and ready to manufacture and supply emission control equipment for Indian thermal power plants to meet these revised emission norms.

Earlier, BHEL has successfully executed the FGD system at Tata Power’s Trombay Unit 8 in 2008 and is currently installing FGD systems at NTPC’s 3x250 MW Bongaigaon project.

The company has also recently received orders for installation of FGD system at 5x800 MW Yadadri project of TSGENCO and 2x660 MW Maitree project in Bangladesh. With the ordering of Dadri, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 13 units till date.

BHEL’s five-decade long experience of installing more than 180 GW power generating equipment in India and abroad, backed by its strong engineering credentials, has prompted various utilities to repose their confidence in the company’s capabilities to make their power plants compliant with the revised emission norms.

While central utilities like NTPC and state utilities of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already placed orders on BHEL for supplying emission control equipment, discussions are presently in progress with several other utilities.

BHEL's plan to indigenously manufacture major equipment for emission control provides a twin boost to the Government’s plan of ‘Make in India’ and it’s Intended National Determined Contributions (INDC) for limiting the carbon footprint of the nation.



Source: Company Press Release

