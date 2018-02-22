Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

BHEL to set up captive power plant for Visakh Refinery expansion project

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 February 2018

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an INR1,034crore ($158.9m) contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for installing a gas turbine-based captive power plant for the Visakh Refinery expansion project in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The lumpsum turnkey (LSTK basis) contract was won by BHEL following a competitive bidding process.

The captive power plant to be set up by BHEL will provide electricity and steam needed by HPCL for the expanded Visakh Refinery in the city of Visakhapatnam.

As per the contract terms, BHEL will supply a gas turbine generator (GTG), a heat recovery steam generator and a steam turbine generator along with associated auxiliaries on LSTK basis. The company will be responsible for engineering, manufacture, supply, transportation, erection and commissioning and civil works of all these equipment.

BHEL said: “With this order, HPCL has reposed its confidence in BHEL for GTG-based captive power plants.

“BHEL continues to demonstrate its leadership status in India and abroad for GTG-based power plants with more than 230 GTG projects (executed/ under execution) including eight for HPCL’s refineries at Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.”

The company’s units at Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Trichy, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Ranipet, Rudrapur and Jhansi will supply the key equipment of the captive power plant. BHEL’s Power Sector - Eastern Region, Kolkata will take up the erection and commissioning of the project.

HPCL is investing INR20928crore ($3.2bn) on the Visakh Refinery expansion project to increase the existing refinery’s current production capacity of 8.33 MMTPA to 15MMTPA. The expansion will enable the refinery to produce and distribute Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI)-compliant fuels.

The Visakh Refinery expansion project, which will involve setting up of some new units including a new nine million tonne grassroots refining facility, and revamp of certain units, is expected to be completed in July 2020.

Last month, Larsen & Toubro’s subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering had won an INR1600crore ($245.9m) engineering, procurement and construction contract to build crude distillation and vacuum distillation units for the Visakh Refinery expansion project.

