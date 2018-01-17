Bhel to build 660MW supercritical thermal power project in Maharashtra, India

India-based Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) has been awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 660MW coal-based thermal power project in the state of Maharashtra

Under the contract, Bhel will build the plant as an expansion project (Unit 6) of 1,420MW Bhusawal thermal power station with an investment of Rs.2,800 Crore, for Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

Located in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, the Bhusawal thermal power station currently features 2 sets each of 210MW and 500MW ratings.

The scope of brownfield expansion project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of supercritical thermal set and civil works.

Bhel plans to manufacture key equipment for the contract at its facilities in Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru.

The company's power sector division for Western Region will be responsible for civil works and erection and commissioning of the equipment.

Bhel said in a statement: “Bhel has a long standing partnership with MAHAGENCO and has a significant share of 81% in the coal-based power stations installed in the state by the utility.

“The company has secured orders for 50 supercritical Steam Generators (SG) and 43 supercritical Steam Turbine Generators (STG) - the highest in the country by any power equipment manufacturer.”

Recently, Bhel has commissioned a 250MW thermal power unit at Barauni Extension thermal power project of Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Located at Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar, the Barauni Extension power project features two units (Units 8&9) of 250MW capacity each. The Unit 9 is in advanced construction stage.