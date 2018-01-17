Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Bhel to build 660MW supercritical thermal power project in Maharashtra, India

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 January 2018

India-based Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) has been awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 660MW coal-based thermal power project in the state of Maharashtra

Under the contract, Bhel will build the plant as an expansion project (Unit 6) of 1,420MW Bhusawal thermal power station with an investment of Rs.2,800 Crore, for Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

Located in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, the Bhusawal thermal power station currently features 2 sets each of 210MW and 500MW ratings.

The scope of brownfield expansion project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of supercritical thermal set and civil works.

Bhel plans to manufacture key equipment for the contract at its facilities in Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru.

The company's power sector division for Western Region will be responsible for civil works and erection and commissioning of the equipment.

Bhel said in a statement: “Bhel has a long standing partnership with MAHAGENCO and has a significant share of 81% in the coal-based power stations installed in the state by the utility.

“The company has secured orders for 50 supercritical Steam Generators (SG) and 43 supercritical Steam Turbine Generators (STG) - the highest in the country by any power equipment manufacturer.”

Recently, Bhel has commissioned a 250MW thermal power unit at Barauni Extension thermal power project of Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Located at Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar, the Barauni Extension power project features two units (Units 8&9) of 250MW capacity each. The Unit 9 is in advanced construction stage.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.