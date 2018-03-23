Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

BHEL signs technology collaboration deal with Sourth Korea's HLB Power

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 March 2018

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a technology collaboration agreement (TCA) with HLB Power for in-house design and manufacture of Large size Gates and Dampers for use in coal fired power plants.

In the presence of Mr. Atul Sobti, CMD, BHEL, the TCA was signed by Mr. Subrata Biswas, Director (E, R&D) BHEL and Dr. Jong Weon Kim, CEO and Director, HLB Power in a function at BHEL’s Corporate Office. Other senior officials from BHEL and HLB were also present on this occasion.

BHEL has been supplying conventional Gates and Dampers manufactured at its Boiler Auxiliaries Plant, Ranipet for over three decades. This TCA will help in establishing the capability for in-house design, manufacture and testing of very large size Gates and Dampers.

Reaffirming its commitment towards a better environment, BHEL is fully geared up to manufacture and supply locally engineered and manufactured emission control equipment for Indian Thermal Power Plants to meet the Environment Protection (Amendment) Rules 2015 notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

 

Source: Company Press Release

