Fossil Fuel News

BHEL commissions 1.98GW thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh, India

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 May 2017

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned the third 660MW unit of the 1.98GW Prayagraj super thermal power project (PSTPP) in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, successfully completing the execution of the plant in Allahabad.

The thermal power plant is owned by Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL), a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

Located in Bara tehsil in Allahabad district, the Prayagraj super thermal power project (PSTPP), also known as the Bara Thermal Power Project, comprises three units of 660MW each.

While the first unit of the project was commissioned in December 2015, the second unit was installed a year later in October 2016.

The government-run BHEL had carried out design, engineering, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of the project’s Boiler and Turbine-Generator (BTG) package.

According to BHEL, the important equipment of the project were manufactured at its facilities in Haridwar, Hyderabad, Trichy, Bengaluru and Ranipet.

Construction of the PSTPP plant was carried out by its Power Sector - Northern Region.

BHEL stated: “Notably, in the last 17 months, six supercritical sets have been commissioned in Uttar Pradesh, all of which have been installed by BHEL.”

The company added that it has been a key player in UP’s power development programme of the state, claiming to have supplied more than 70% of its power generation capacity equating to over 17GW. Out of which, BHEL had commissioned close to 5GW in the last two years.

Last month, BHEL was awarded a $1.5bn worth contract to design, build and install a 1.32GW thermal power plant being developed by the Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL) in Bangladesh.

The Maitree super thermal power project is located in Rampal. It will feature two 660MW units.

