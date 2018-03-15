Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

BHEL commissions 600MW unit at Rayalaseema thermal power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 March 2018

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned a 600MW coal-based unit at the Rayalaseema thermal power project in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

With the commissioning of the new unit, the capacity of the Rayalaseema thermal power plant in Cuddapah district has gone up to 1,650MW.

The Rayalaseema coal-fired power station has been developed in four stages till date, with the first two units commissioned in 1994. In 2007, two more units were brought into service and three years later, one unit of 210MW was commissioned to take the power plant’s capacity beyond 1GW.

BHEL was given a contract of Rs14.45bn ($319.97m) by Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) in 2011 to set up the 600MW unit for the power station.

The new 600MW thermal power unit has joined the previously commissioned five units of the thermal power plant, each having a capacity of 210MW.

Under the contract, BHEL had provided design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of steam generator, turbo generator, electrostatic precipitator (ESP) along with associated auxiliaries, electricals, controls & instrumentation (C&I), and switchyard.

The state-owned power equipment provider manufactured the main equipment for the Rayalaseema thermal power plant at its facilities in Haridwar, Trichy, Bhopal, Ranipet, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jhansi. 

BHEL, in a statement, said: “Significantly, 600 MW sets are in-house engineered, higher rating units based on BHEL’s highly successful 500 MW rating units, which form the backbone of the Indian Power Sector. So far, BHEL has successfully commissioned 18 sets of 600 MW rating in the country.”

Currently, BHEL is setting up two supercritical units of 800MW capacity in Andhra Pradesh, one at Vijaywada and the other at Krishnapatnam.

Recently, the company won a $1.8bn order to set up three new supercritical thermal units of 800MW each for the Patratu thermal power plant in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

Image: The Rayalaseema thermal power project pictured in 2007. Photo: courtesy of Vinayaraj/Wikipedia.org.

