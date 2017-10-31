BHEL bags EPC contract for 800MW coal-fired plant in Telangana, India

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has bagged a development contract for a new 800MW super critical thermal power plant for coal mining firm Singareni Collieries in the Indian state of Telangana.

Singareni Collieries Company has awarded the INR58.17bn ($900m) worth contract for the project which will come up at Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district, as reported by The Hindu Business Line. The coal mining company is jointly owned by the Indian government and the Telangana state government.

BHEL has secured the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract on a nomination basis as it is a state-owned company. Its contract covers installation of boiler, generator and turbine of the new coal-fired plant.

Singareni’s new thermal plant will be the second phase of an existing 1200MW coal-fired thermal project which comprises two units of 600MW each.

BHEL was the contractor of the two units of the project known as the Singareni Thermal Power Plant which had entered into full operations in August 2016. The 1.2GW coal plant was built with an investment of INR82.5bn ($1.27bn).

Last week, BHEL had started the execution of the 4GW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project which is being built in Telangana as well.

The Rs204bn ($3.1bn) Yadadri thermal power station located in Nalgonda district at Damaracherla will be owned by state electricity utility Telangana State Power Generation (TSGENCO). It will feature five units with each having an installed capacity of 800MW.

BHEL holds another contract from TSGENCO, which is for the 1,080MW Bhadradari power plant in Khammam. The Bhadradari plant will feature four coal-fired units, each of 270MW.

The state-owned engineering group has till date commissioned 86% of the coal-based power generation capacity in the southern state of Telangana.