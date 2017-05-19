Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Bechtel completes 778MW natural-gas power plant in Virginia, US

Published 19 May 2017

Bechtel has completed the Stonewall Energy Facility, a 778MW natural gas-fired power plant in Loudoun County, Virginia, US.

The plant, run by Panda Power Funds, has created 27 jobs.

Bechtel delivered project management, engineering, procurement, construction, and startup services for the plant, which will supply electricity to nearly 778,000 homes. 

Germany-based Siemens also worked on the project, providing components like turbines, generators, and boilers.

It is the fourth facility that Bechtel has built for Panda Power Funds. 

Bechtel said more than 700 jobs were created during the construction of the facility, which uses advanced emissions-control technology and is cooled with treated wastewater.

The facility is anticipated generate about $20m annually in direct and indirect spending in the county andincrease the tax base and provide additional revenue to the town of Leesburg.

Bechtel's global infrastructure business president Craig Albert said: "Stonewall has been delivered to our customer early and safely, and is now generating cleaner power to communities in the United States.

"I'd like to thank Panda Power Funds for their ongoing support and thank our team, which has delivered this high quality and highly-competitive plant ahead of schedule."

Panda Power Funds president and senior partner Todd Carter said: "This state-of-the-art facility is one of the cleanest power plants in the United States and is already providing power for one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation."

Image: Stonewall Energy facility starts operations. Photo: Courtesy of Bechtel Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.