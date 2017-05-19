Bechtel completes 778MW natural-gas power plant in Virginia, US

Bechtel has completed the Stonewall Energy Facility, a 778MW natural gas-fired power plant in Loudoun County, Virginia, US.

The plant, run by Panda Power Funds, has created 27 jobs.

Bechtel delivered project management, engineering, procurement, construction, and startup services for the plant, which will supply electricity to nearly 778,000 homes.

Germany-based Siemens also worked on the project, providing components like turbines, generators, and boilers.

It is the fourth facility that Bechtel has built for Panda Power Funds.

Bechtel said more than 700 jobs were created during the construction of the facility, which uses advanced emissions-control technology and is cooled with treated wastewater.

The facility is anticipated generate about $20m annually in direct and indirect spending in the county andincrease the tax base and provide additional revenue to the town of Leesburg.

Bechtel's global infrastructure business president Craig Albert said: "Stonewall has been delivered to our customer early and safely, and is now generating cleaner power to communities in the United States.

"I'd like to thank Panda Power Funds for their ongoing support and thank our team, which has delivered this high quality and highly-competitive plant ahead of schedule."

Panda Power Funds president and senior partner Todd Carter said: "This state-of-the-art facility is one of the cleanest power plants in the United States and is already providing power for one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation."

Image: Stonewall Energy facility starts operations. Photo: Courtesy of Bechtel Corporation.