Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Battelle completes CO2 storage project at Mountaineer power plant in US

Published 26 October 2017

Battelle has completed 15-yeAR CO2 storage project at Mountaineer power plant, which is located in West Virginia, US.

One of the first tests for geologic storage of carbon dioxide at a commercial, coal-fired power plant has concluded, more than 15 years after it began, completing a journey from an initial exploratory well to successful operations and site closure.

Battelle started the carbon capture and storage (CCS) research project at the American Electric Power (AEP) Mountaineer Plant in New Haven, West Virginia in 2002 with research funding from the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL). Based on the positive findings from the exploratory well drilling and seismic survey, AEP decided in 2007 to proceed with a 20 MW pilot test facility, with on-site CO2 capture, compression, transport, and injection.

Battelle was hired by AEP to continue providing the geologic storage expertise. Carbon dioxide was injected from 2009 to 2011 into two injection zones. This was followed by a post-injection monitoring and site closeout phase ending in 2017.

“The geologic storage program was essential for proving the carbon dioxide storage capacity, injectivity, and safe containment at a working power plant,” said Neeraj Gupta, Battelle Senior Research Leader. “It was the first CCS project at a working coal-fired power plant, it was funded primarily by private sources, it was a cradle-to-grave project, and we showed it could be done, especially in the Appalachian Basin region, which is so reliant on fossil fuels.”

The Mountaineer project helped establish the technical viability of CCS to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants, and to store carbon dioxide in geologic layers with limited prior data. It addressed the science and field operation aspects, which are crucial for future deployment of the CCS technologies. The combination of field monitoring and modeling proved that the injected carbon dioxide stayed in a small region near the injection wells, as predicted by the models. This was instrumental in obtaining regulatory approvals to plug the wells and achieve site closure, following six years of post-injection monitoring. It also expanded the storage resource estimates of the Appalachian Basin region, with identification of new regional targets zones for geologic storage.

The collaboration between Battelle, AEP and others led to many other geologic, engineering, field implementation, and regulatory lessons learned, with regional and global impact for CCS technology development and new knowledge for America’s carbon sequestration partnerships, such as the Midwest Regional Carbon Sequestration Partnership.

The project demonstrated the full life-cycle, from inception, characterization well-drilling to find suitable storage zones, reservoir analysis, integration with pilot-scale system for a CO2 supply, injection, storage assessment, monitoring and final close-out. There were more than 200,000 hours of safe operations by Battelle staff and dozens of contractors.

Battelle also served as lead geologic storage contractor for the assessment of commercial scale-up, after a competitive selection process. As a part of this effort, Battelle drilled a new well two miles from the plant to confirm the continuity of storage horizons.

“The Mountaineer project and the extensive work that was done from 2002 to 2017 was not only successful, but highly useful to learning first-hand about the implementation and operation of CCS under realistic conditions,” said Matt Usher, Director of New Technology Development & Policy Support for AEP. “We are pleased with the results and the strong relationships that this project forged with Battelle and all others involved.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Carbon
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Carbon
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Energy and Utilities> Carbon> Emissions
Clean Technology> Energy Storage
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.