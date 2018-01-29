Bangladesh begins construction of 1.2GW Matarbari power plant

State-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh (CPGCBL) has broken ground on a 1.2GW Matarbari power plant in Cox's Bazar District, Bangladesh.

To be built with an investment of BDT360bn ($4.33bn), the Matarbari power plant is an ultra super critical coal-fired power plant, comprising two units of 600MW each.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the construction of the power plant, which is to be built on approximately 1,500 acres of land located in Maheshkhali, an island in southeastern Bangladesh.

The new coal power plant, which is slated to begin commercial operations in 2024, will be financed by Japanese government-owned Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

While Japan is offering about $3.7bn loan for the project, the Bangladeshi government will provide the remaining funding, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Upon its commissioning, the Matarbari power plant is expected to contribute 10% of the total power generation capacity of the country.

The Matarbari power plant will be fueled by sub-bituminous coal having gross calorific value (GCV) of 4200-5200kcal/kg and low Sulfur content as per CPGCBL. It is expected to consume 3.73 million tonnes per year of coal for its operations.

The two units of the power plant will feature steam-based, pulverized coal-fired boiler units of USC type, steam turbines and generators.

The project would also see construction of coal storage, jetty and coal handling facilities for importing coal, rural electrification, township development and construction of transmission infrastructure and road communication.

In August 2017, CPGCBL had awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the power plant’s construction to a consortium made up of Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI. As part of the contract, a deep sea port will be also constructed by the consortium on the Matarbari Island.

Image: The Matarbari power plant is likely to contribute 10% of Bangladesh’s total power generation capacity. Photo: courtesy of alex_ugalek/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.