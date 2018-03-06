ATCO partners with Ranman Energy to develop cogeneration facility in Mexico

ATCO has partnered with Ranman Energy to develop 26MW cogeneration project on the site of the Chemours Company Mexicana's (Chemours) chemical facility near Gómez Palacio, Durango in Mexico.

The project – known as the La Laguna Cogeneration Facility – continues to expand ATCO’s portfolio in Mexico, while also providing an innovative energy solution to a strategic industrial partner.

“Industrial customers in Mexico are increasingly looking for creative solutions that allow them to capitalize on the country’s energy market reforms,” said Wayne Stensby, Managing Director, Electricity with ATCO. “Our latest project ensures Chemours has access to the reliable electricity and steam it needs to run its operations, while also providing low-carbon electricity back to the market.”

Under a long-term agreement, the La Laguna Cogeneration Project will consume excess gas and reuse steam generated as by-products of the host facility’s chemical processes – simultaneously producing secure, low-carbon and cost-effective electricity and heat. The total investment associated with the project is approximately CAD$70 million, and is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2019.

The La Laguna Cogeneration Facility is the latest in a series of electricity generation projects ATCO has pursued in Mexico. In 2017, in partnership with RE, the company announced and put into service a distributed power generation solution in the World Trade Centre Industrial Park in San Luis Potosí. Recently, ATCO also closed the acquisition of Electricidad del Golfo, which owns a 35 MW hydroelectric power station in the state of Veracruz. Founded in 2015, Chemours is a U.S. based chemicals company that operates 35 production facilities worldwide.

