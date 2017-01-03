APR Energy renews alliance with GE to offer mobile turbine technology

APR Energy has renewed its strategic alliance with GE to provide mobile turbine technology to the fast-track power rental market.

The deal, which was originally signed in October 2013, will provide APR Energy an exclusive right to lease out GE mobile gas turbines under 50MW across the globe.

Additionally, APR Energy will also have an opportunity to upgrade its fleet by acquiring the new Generation 8, GE TM2500+ mobile turbines.

APR Energy expects the purchase of the new mobile turbines to increase its fleet capacity to more than 2GW.

APR Energy chairman John Campion said: “Our partnership will provide APR Energy access to new leads and opportunities throughout the GE global network, helping to support our business growth and thereby increasing demand for GE equipment.

“The alliance also provides us with the latest generation of TM2500+ units, giving us the newest fleet in the industry, while benefiting customers with the latest advancements in fuel efficiency and emissions controls.”

Under the alliance, GE will ensure continued delivery on supply and services agreement to support current and future clients of APR Energy.

GE and APR Energy also signed a supply and services agreement earlier to continue to provide support to APR Energy’s customers.

Campion earlier said: “By creating the world’s leading fast-track mobile turbine power business and a long-term relationship with GE, we are well placed to deliver against an underserved and rapidly growing opportunity with the preeminent technology.”

The renewal, however, includes continuation of the supply and services agreement.

Image: Aerial view of APR Energy’s turnkey plant in Uruguay. Photo: courtesy of APR Energy.