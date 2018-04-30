Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Alinta Energy offers $188m to acquire AGL’s 2GW Liddell Power Station

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 April 2018

AGL Energy has disclosed that it has received an offer of A$250m ($188.85m) from Alinta Energy to acquire its 2GW Liddell Power Station and associated assets in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Alinta Energy is a generation, electricity and gas retailing company headquartered in Sydney, and is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

AGL said: "AGL is assessing the proposal. No assurance can be given that any transaction will result from the offer. AGL will provide further updates to the market as appropriate."

The Australian power producer said that it has not sought a sale of the Liddell coal-fired power plant, as it is obligated to deliver power to its customers until 2022 and for repurposing under its NSW Generation Plan post 2022.

As per the AGL’s new NSW generation plan, the company plans to replace the power plant with a mix of high-efficiency gas peakers, renewables, battery storage and demand response, as well as undertake an efficiency upgrade at Bayswater Power Station.

In February, AGL announced that it would invest over A$200m ($156m) to boost the capacity and efficiency of the 2,640MW Bayswater Power Station in New South Wales (NSW).

According to the company, the upgrade of the Bayswater power plant is part of the actions taken up by it to replace the subsequent 1GW capacity shortfall identified by Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) after the closure of the 2GW Liddell power plant in 2022.

The Liddel coal power plant produces close to 8,000GWh of power annually to meet the power consumption needs of around a million average homes in Australia. Comprising four units of 500MW each, the Liddel power plant has been operating since 1971.

In another development, AGL revealed its plans last week to develop a 252MW gas-fired power plant with an investment of A$400m ($302.16m) near Newcastle in New South Wales. The new gas power plant will be equipped with 14 reciprocating engine units of 18MW capacity each, and is planned to be commissioned in 2022.

Image: The Liddell Power Station pictured in 2006. Photo: courtesy of Webaware/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.