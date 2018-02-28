Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

AGL to upgrade Bayswater coal-fired power plant in New South Wales

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2018

Australian energy company AGL will invest over A$200m ($156m) to boost the capacity and efficiency of the 2,640MW Bayswater Power Station in New South Wales (NSW).

The investment, which be spread over the next four years, will help AGL add an additional capacity of 100MW to the coal-fired power plant located in Muswellbrook.

Currently, the Bayswater power plant features four turbines, each of 660MW capacity.

The project, which will be reviewed by the Department of Planning & Environment, will involve replacement of existing turbines with modern turbine technology.

AGL expects the upgrade works to begin by February 2019 and last for four years. As part of the project, four turbine sets of the power plant are expected be replaced during planned unit maintenance outages.

AGL Macquarie general manager Kate Coates said: “This will ensure all Bayswater’s upgraded turbines are fully operational by 2022.

“The project will also create 90 jobs for the duration of each turbine replacement.”

Through the 100MW addition and the general upgrade, the Bayswater power plant is expected to meet the power requirements of up to 100,000 homes. Although the upgrade will increase the capacity of Bayswater, its coal consumption or emissions coming out of it will not increase, said AGL.

Following a competitive tender process, AGL has awarded a contract to Toshiba to upgrade the Bayswater power plant.

According to the company, the upgrade of the Bayswater power plant is part of the actions taken up by it to replace the subsequent 1GW capacity shortfall identified by Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) after the closure of the 2GW Liddell power plant in 2022.

The Liddell coal-fired power plant, which is located in the Hunter Region, New South Wales, is being planned to be replaced with renewables, gas peakers, battery storage and other capacities.

In addition to the efficiency upgrade at the Bayswater power plant, AGL is also looking to invest in new, low emissions generation and upgrades to existing generation. The company has allocated an investment of about A$1.36bn ($1.06bn) in this regard.

Image: Bayswater Power Station, as pictured in 2006. Photo: courtesy of Webaware/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.