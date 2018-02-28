AGL to upgrade Bayswater coal-fired power plant in New South Wales

Australian energy company AGL will invest over A$200m ($156m) to boost the capacity and efficiency of the 2,640MW Bayswater Power Station in New South Wales (NSW).

The investment, which be spread over the next four years, will help AGL add an additional capacity of 100MW to the coal-fired power plant located in Muswellbrook.

Currently, the Bayswater power plant features four turbines, each of 660MW capacity.

The project, which will be reviewed by the Department of Planning & Environment, will involve replacement of existing turbines with modern turbine technology.

AGL expects the upgrade works to begin by February 2019 and last for four years. As part of the project, four turbine sets of the power plant are expected be replaced during planned unit maintenance outages.

AGL Macquarie general manager Kate Coates said: “This will ensure all Bayswater’s upgraded turbines are fully operational by 2022.

“The project will also create 90 jobs for the duration of each turbine replacement.”

Through the 100MW addition and the general upgrade, the Bayswater power plant is expected to meet the power requirements of up to 100,000 homes. Although the upgrade will increase the capacity of Bayswater, its coal consumption or emissions coming out of it will not increase, said AGL.

Following a competitive tender process, AGL has awarded a contract to Toshiba to upgrade the Bayswater power plant.

According to the company, the upgrade of the Bayswater power plant is part of the actions taken up by it to replace the subsequent 1GW capacity shortfall identified by Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) after the closure of the 2GW Liddell power plant in 2022.

The Liddell coal-fired power plant, which is located in the Hunter Region, New South Wales, is being planned to be replaced with renewables, gas peakers, battery storage and other capacities.

In addition to the efficiency upgrade at the Bayswater power plant, AGL is also looking to invest in new, low emissions generation and upgrades to existing generation. The company has allocated an investment of about A$1.36bn ($1.06bn) in this regard.

Image: Bayswater Power Station, as pictured in 2006. Photo: courtesy of Webaware/Wikipedia.org.