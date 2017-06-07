AGL to build 210MW gas-fired plant near Adelaide, Australia

Australian energy developer AGL Energy will build a 210MW gas-fired power plant with an investment of $295m ($223m) near Adelaide in South Australia.

The new power plant named as Barker Inlet Power Station will be built based on reciprocating engine technology, and will come alongside the company’s Torrens Island Power Station.

According to AGL group operations executive general manager Doug Jackson, the new power plant will feature a dozen reciprocating engines, each having a capacity to generate nearly 18MW. They will also have the capacity to operate at high efficiency with a heat rate that is lower compared to the currently available forms of fast-start plants.

The reciprocating engines will also be able to operate at full capacity within five minutes of start, thereby giving a quick response to changes in supply of renewable generation, said Jackson.

Barker Inlet Power Station will replace two of the four ageing Torrens A turbines, which AGL has scheduled to mothball progressively from 1 July 2019. The energy developer says that operations of the four Torrens B turbines will remain unaffected.

AGL managing director & CEO Andy Vesey said: “Our decision to move ahead with this development reflects our long-standing commitment to our South Australian customers and our contribution to creating a secure energy system as the market transitions.

“Torrens A is now 50 years old. Our decision in June 2016 to defer its previously planned mothballing reflected the importance of maintaining security of supply in South Australia following the withdrawal at short notice of other thermal power stations.”

Construction of the Barker Inlet Power Station is slated to begin in the third quarter of the year. The gas-fired power plant is planned to commence operations in the first quarter of 2019.

Earlier in the week, AGL got the Queensland government’s approval to go ahead in building up to 115 turbines for its 460MW Coopers Gap Wind Farm in Australia.