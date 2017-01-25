Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Advanced Power secures financing for $1.5bn power plant in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 January 2017

Advanced Power has secured financing for the construction of $1.584bn Cricket Valley Energy Center in Dover, New York, US.

The 1,100MW combined-cycle natural gas electric generating facility is strategically located adjacent to the Iroquois natural gas pipeline.

Equity commitment of $709m for the project has been secured from investors including Advanced Power; JERA, TIAA Investments; BlackRock Financial Management; Development Bank of Japan; and NongHyup Financial Group.

Additional $875m in funded debt facilities are being provided by GE Energy Financial Services; BNP Paribas; Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank; Bank of America; CIT BANK; Industrial Bank of Korea; Shinhan Bank, New York Branch; Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, New York Branch; NongHyup Financial; National Australia Bank; Siemens Financial Services; and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2020, the facility is owned by JERA, TIAA Investments, Advanced Power, BlackRock Financial Management, Development Bank of Japan and NongHyup Financial Group.

JERA is equally owned by Chubu Electric Power Company and TEPCO Fuel & Power.

Cricket Valley Energy Center project manager Robert E De Meyere said: “Cricket Valley Energy Center will revitalize a dormant industrial site, create jobs, and generate tax revenue for the Town of Dover in Dutchess County and the State.”

Energy, capacity, and ancillary services from the Cricket Valley Energy Center will be sold to New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) energy market with interconnection through Con Edison’s nearby 345kV transmission line.

Featuring General Electric (GE) natural gas turbines, the facility will generate electricity required to power one million homes in the Hudson Valley.

Each of the each of the GE gas turbines comprises a heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine generator.

Bechtel will be the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the power plant, which is expected to create 1,100 jobs during construction phase.

Advanced Power will serve as the construction and asset manager.

Image: Illustration of Cricket Valley Energy Center in New York, US. Photo: courtesy of Bechtel Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.