Fossil Fuel News

Tate & Lyle commissions $60m co-generation plant at its Tennessee facility
By EBR Staff Writer
American specialty food ingredients manufacturer Tate & Lyle has commissioned $60m co-generation plant at its corn wet milling facility in Loudon, Tennessee.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Andalas Energy completes feasibility study for 60MW gas to power project in Indonesia
Andalas Energy and Power provided an update on its activities in Indonesia including the completion of a feasibility study for its first 60MW wellhead gas to power project in partnership with Pertamina, Indonesia’s national oil company (Project) in the Jambi province of Sumatra.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Siemens to supply turbines to 1,500MW Fadhili CHP plant in Saudi Arabia
By EBR Staff Writer
South Korean company Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has awarded a contract to Siemens to supply five F-class gas turbines for a planned 1,500MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Saudi Arabia.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Veresen to divest power generation business for $1.18bn
By EBR Staff Writer
Canadian energy company Veresen has signed three separate deals to divest its power generation business for $1.18bn.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Madison Gas and Electric plans to build wind farm in US
Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) announced a proposal to construct, own and operate its largest wind farm to date, advancing the company's commitment to increasing cleaner energy and to further reducing carbon dioxide emissions under its Energy 2030 framework.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
NEPC approves development of Krabi power plant in Thailand
The National Energy Policy Council (NEPC)’s resolution is to carry on Krabi Power Plant project under PDP 2015 and supports electricity generation from renewable power through civil state power plant project to serve the rising demand in the Southern Thailand.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Wärtsilä to supply engines to 30MW gas fired plant in China
Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply engines to a 30MW combine heat and power (CHP) plant of CGGC-UN Power in China.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Kineticor acquires Shell’s partially constructed oil sands power plant in Canada
By EBR Staff Writer
Privately held power producer Kineticor has partnered with one of Canada's pension funds to acquire the partially constructed 690MW cogeneration plant located near Peace River, Canada, from Shell Canada.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Hongkong Electric awards contract to MHPS for gas-fired GTCC power generation equipment
By EBR Staff Writer
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured a contract from Hongkong Electric (HK Electric) to supply natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system equipment.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
First fire of GE 9HA gas turbine starts at 1.1GW Bhikki power plant in Pakistan
By EBR Staff Writer
GE and Harbin Electric International Company (HEI) have started the first fire of an advanced GE 9HA gas turbine, which was installed at the 1.1GW Bhikki power plant in Punjab, Pakistan.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
WFW advising BW Offshore on deal for Namibia’s Kudu field
International law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has been advising BW Offshore on documentation relating to its participation in the Kudu offshore gas field project in Namibia.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
EnSync Energy partners with ENMAX Generation
EnSync, dba EnSync Energy Systems, are working with ENMAX Energy Corporation at the District Energy Centre site in Calgary, Alberta, to integrate Solar and Energy Storage with a Combined Heat and Power system using EnSync's patented Matrix technology.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Siemens conducts full load engine testing for 3D-printed gas turbine blades
By EBR Staff Writer
German engineering firm Siemens has successfully completed the first full load engine testing for its new 3D printed gas turbine blades.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
Vattenfall to build €325m gas-fired combined heat and power plant in Germany
By EBR Staff Writer
Swedish utility Vattenfall has made a final investment decision for the development of a new €325m ($349.5m) gas-fired combined heat and power plant in Berlin, Germany.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
French utility EDF to axe 6% of workforce by 2019
By EBR Staff Writer
France's state-controlled utility EDF is planning to shed 6% of its workforce at its French power generation unit by 2019, as part of its restructuring program.
Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > News
